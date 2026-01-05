Trump Called Oil Execs, Not Congress, About Venezuela

President Donald Trump on Sunday told reporters that the heads of American oil companies were informed of the US military's attack on Venezuela—described as "brazenly illegal" by scholars and experts—even before it took place.

Trump's admission, a renowned liar, sparked condemnation because the administration refused to consult with US lawmakers about the operation, citing fears of a leak that would compromise operational security.

"Before and after," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday when asked if he'd spoken with oil executives or perhaps "tipped them off" about the operation. "They want to go in, and they're going to do a great job for the people of Venezuela."

Trump's remarks were condemned by those critical of the president's actions in recent days, including his failure to consult with or seek authorization from Congress.

"I can’t begin to tell you how insane this is," said Fred Wellman, an Army combat veteran now running for Congress as a Democrat in Missouri. "He did not inform Congress, but he’s saying he informed the oil companies."

"Keep in mind who he means," Wellman added. "The billionaire mega donor that just got control of Citgo. Our service members were used directly to move the interests of Trump’s donors."

"The oil companies were notified before Congress," said Melanie D'Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health. "This is what an authoritarian oligarchy looks like."

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) echoed that statement. "The oil companies were informed about an act of war before it happened, Congress was not. That, my friends, is what an authoritarian regime run by oligarchs looks like."

Asked repeatedly during his exchange with reporters about whether "free and fair" elections were a priority for Venezuela, Trump said the country was a "mess"—calling it a "dead country"—and that priority would be on getting the oil flowing.

"We're gonna have the big oil companies go in, and they're gonna fix the infrastructure, and they're going to invest money. We're not going to invest anything; we're gonna just take care of the country," Trump said. "We're gonna cherish the country."

When asked which oil companies he spoke with, Trump said, "All of them, basically," though he did not mention which ones specifically by name.

"They want to go in so badly," the president claimed.

Despite Trump's remarks, oil industry experts have said it's not nearly so clear-cut that oil majors in the US will want to re-enter the Venezuela oil market—or be tasked with funding a significant rebuild of the nation's oil infrastructure—given the political uncertainty unleashed by Trump's unlawful military operation and the kidnapping of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.

"The issue is not just that the infrastructure is in bad shape, but it's mostly about how do you get foreign companies to start pouring money in before they have a clear perspective on the political stability, the contract situation, and the like," Francisco Monaldi, director of the Latin American energy program at Rice University, told NPR.

The infrastructure investments alone are huge, even under normal political circumstances.

"The estimate is that in order for Venezuela to increase from one million barrels per day—that is what it produces today—to four million barrels, it will take about a decade and about a hundred billion dollars of investment," Monaldi said.

In an interview with The New Yorker over the weekend, Oona Hathaway, a professor at Yale Law School and the director of its Center for Global Legal Challenges, said there is absolutely no legal justification for Trump's assault on Venezuela or the kidnapping of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

"I don’t think there is a legal basis for what we’re seeing in Venezuela," Hathaway said. "There are certainly legal arguments that the Administration is going to make, but all the arguments that I’ve heard so far don’t hold water. None of them really justify what the President seems to have ordered to take place in Venezuela."

In a statement on Saturday, Elizabeth Bast, executive director of Oil Change International, said Trump's assault on Venezuela "defies the US Constitution’s delegation of Congress’s war-making authority and disregards international rules that prevent acts of war without debate or authorization. The US must stop treating Latin America as a resource colony. The Venezuelan people, not US oil executives, must shape their country’s future."

As Trump and other members of the administration continued to threaten other countries in the region—including Mexico, Colombia, and Cuba—Zeteo editor-in-chief Mehdi Hasan said, "This is the behavior of a mob boss—but with nuclear weapons and the world's strongest military. None of this is legal. Trump should be impeached by Congress and indicted at The Hague."

Republished from Common Dreams under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0).