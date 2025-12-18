Trump: WAHHH, I Want My Venezuelan Oil Rights Back!

War for oil has never been a good idea, but that won't deter the Idiot-In-Chief from trying. Via Mediaite:

President Donald Trump took questions from reporters after attending the dignified transfer of fallen U.S. soldiers on Wednesday and spoke about his intention to “get back” U.S. “oil rights” in Venezuela.

Trump has been signaling direct military action against Venezuela for weeks now, and was asked by a reporter about his Tuesday announcement of a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers from entering and leaving Venezuela.

“It’s a blockade, and we’re not going to let anybody go through that shouldn’t be going through. You remember they took all of our energy rights.

They took all our oil from not that long ago, and we want it back. But they took it. They illegally took it,” Trump replied.