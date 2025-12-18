Trump: WAHHH, I Want My Venezuelan Oil Rights Back!

Wasn't yours, Donny. Never was.
By Susie MadrakDecember 18, 2025

War for oil has never been a good idea, but that won't deter the Idiot-In-Chief from trying. Via Mediaite:

President Donald Trump took questions from reporters after attending the dignified transfer of fallen U.S. soldiers on Wednesday and spoke about his intention to “get back” U.S. “oil rights” in Venezuela.

Trump has been signaling direct military action against Venezuela for weeks now, and was asked by a reporter about his Tuesday announcement of a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers from entering and leaving Venezuela.

“It’s a blockade, and we’re not going to let anybody go through that shouldn’t be going through. You remember they took all of our energy rights.

They took all our oil from not that long ago, and we want it back. But they took it. They illegally took it,” Trump replied.

Trump on Venezuela: "Getting land, oil rights, whatever we had -- they took it away because we had a president that maybe wasn't watching. But they're not gonna do that. We want it back. They took our oil rights. We had a lot of oil there. They threw our companies out. And we want it back."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-17T21:03:48.303Z

No imperialist wars of aggression for oil company profits!

This Trump war will in no way benefit average Americans. But average Americans will be asked to spill their blood and spend their tax dollars to seize oil so oligarchs can further enrich themselves with it.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-12-18T00:34:55.467Z

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump administration is asking U.S. oil companies if they’re interested in returning to Venezuela once Maduro is toppled, per sources familiar with the discussions.

So far, the answer is a hard “no.”

Politico (@politico.com) 2025-12-17T21:34:57.862Z

Discussion

