Charlie Kirk Derangement Syndrome At TPUSA Event

The grifting machine known as Turning Point USA is holding a big old fascist festival this weekend in Arizona. The event is the first since Charlie Kirk was unalived earlier this year. The main event, besides wringing every dime out of the attendees, was to enthrone the professional widow and Tammy Faye lookalike, Erica Kirk, as the Queen of the Grift.

But you do have to give the people credit for one thing - they sure do understand their cultish - and rather ghoulish - followers:

As she [Brandy Zadrozny] was speaking with host Chris Jansing, she strolled in front of a canopy that had “Prove me wrong” printed on it — an exact replica of the one from the murder scene. "Hello from Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona,” she began. “ We have had quite a time, it's been a pretty spicy conference to be honest. You can see here people are sort of winding their way back into the conference.” “But there are three main things that are happening here,” she reported. “The first thing that's happening is grief. And you can see from behind me, this is a re-creation of the tent where Charlie Kirk lost his life at Utah University in September, and people are taking selfies with it. You can see all around people are saying, like ‘For Charlie,’ they're wearing replicas of the shirt that Charlie Kirk was wearing when he was killed. So there's that moment.”

Can we call this Charlie Kirk Derangement Syndrome, because these people are just plain sick?