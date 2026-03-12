Idiot Republican Senator Claims Trump's War With Iran Is The Price Of Freedom

Sen. Roger Marshall used a 47-year resentment and US jingoism to defend Trump's half-witted attack on Iran to claim on CNN that rising gas prices are the cost for our freedom.

Huh?

Did another 9/11 happen while we were all sleeping?

Do you feel freer since Trump bombed Iran?

CNN host Kaitlin Collins suffered through this fool's attacks on her integrity when he claimed the host is the one living in an ivory tower, even though she asked, "If they're lifting sanctions on Russia, clearly they're worried it could last longer than just a brief period, don't you think?"

This is a valid question. His response was to attack her character. "I think you're really reaching here," he said. "You live in this little ivory tower here. I don't think that you're dealing with the real world that President Trump has."

Collins' question was perfect for the moment at hand. Sen. Marshall said Trump could reinstate the sanctions whenever he pleases.

COLLINS: I'm asking you about gas prices that Americans are paying that are extremely high and having wild swings, in part because of the war with Iran that the President started.

MARSHALL: Right, so again, freedom is not free. Americans are gonna have to make some sacrifices, but we're operating from a point of strength. Isn't it great that compared to when I was growing up in the 70s, we were so dependent upon Middle East oil, but now we're the largest producer of oil in the world, that we're the second biggest exporter of oil in the world. So we're not gonna be shut out economically from this. We at least have the oil here. Yes, it's a worldwide commodity, but this is one of the prices of war. Are we willing to stand here for 47 years and let Iran beat the heck out of Americans and kill thousands of Americans, or are we willing to stand up and say enough of this?

The word "freedom" isn't a one-size-fits-all get-out-of-jail card for Trump to start an unprovoked war with Iran.

How was our freedom threatened before Trump attacked Iran?

It wasn't.

The attack in 1983 was horrible, but Ronald Reagan was president and handled it his way. There is no justification for starting a war in 2026.

After Reagan left office, we had Republican Presidents like George H. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump in 2016, who did not attack Iran since 1983.

Weak sauce excuses are damning the GOP and Trump at this moment, no matter how much they lie on TV.

Oh, and Trump lives in a golden tower at Mar-A-Lago and has garishly turned the White House into his golden palace, Sen. Marshall.

Who is the one not living in reality?