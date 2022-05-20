Republicans Vote Against Gas Price Gouging Bill

Republicans only moan and complain about gas prices. Doing something would wreck their whole act.
Republicans Vote Against Gas Price Gouging Bill
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoMay 20, 2022

In a fairly close House vote on Thursday, a Democratic bill cracking down on price gouging by the energy industry passed 217 to 207.

Oil and gas companies have bragged about their enormous profits to the dismay of many, except of course, Republicans.

The bill may be caught up in the Senate with Manchin being the Debbie Downer, but the kicker is that every House Republican voted against this bill.

Every one of them.

NPR reports, "A bill backed by House Democrats would give President Joe Biden authority to declare an energy emergency that would make it unlawful to increase gasoline and home energy fuel prices in an “excessive” or exploitative manner. The bill directs the Federal Trade Commission to punish companies that engage in price gouging."

The only thing Republicans do well is go on Fox News and other wingnut outlets and scream and yell about rising gas prices. When they have a chance to help voters, they refuse.

We remember, though.

