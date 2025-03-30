'How Exactly?' Fox News Host Grills Peter Navarro After He Says 'Tariffs Are Tax Cuts'

Fox News host Shannon Bream challenged White House trade adviser Peter Navarro after he insisted that President Donald Trump's tariffs were "tax cuts."

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Bream noted that Trump had said he "couldn't care less" if car prices increase because of his tariffs.

"The U. S. Consumer message is that tariffs are tax cuts," Navarro insisted. "Tariffs are jobs. Tariffs are national security. Tariffs are great for America. Tariffs will make America great again."

"I want to clarify," Bream interrupted, "when you say a tax cut, how exactly is that going to work?"

"First of all, we're going to raise about a hundred billion dollars with the auto tariffs alone," Navarro replied. "What we're going to do is, in the new tax bill that has to pass, it absolutely has to pass, we're going to provide tax benefits, tax credits to the people who buy American cars."

"This is a genius thing that President Trump promised on the campaign trail," he added. "In addition, the other tariffs are going to raise about six hundred billion dollars a year, about six trillion over a ten-year period, and we're going to have tax cuts."