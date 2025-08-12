It was recently announced that another victim of Epstein A-Lister Trump's hack and slash approach to budgeting is McGruff the Crime Dog, who was working to raise awareness and keeping kids safe from drugs like fentanyl, which was supposed to be one of Trump's primary focuses. Oh well, it's not like it's the first campaign promise he broke, nor will it be the last.

Council Executive Director Paul DelPonte says that while the nearly $2 million cut may be modest by government standards, losing Go For Real will have an outsize impact.

"The work is vitally important and the results can make an impact. In this case, we're really talking a life-and-death impact and saving lives," DelPonte told NPR.

These days, McGruff takes to social media to warn kids to "Think Again" about buying pills online. The crime dog is also still featured in radio and video PSAs and school curriculum. Police departments and other law enforcement agencies around the country also don McGruff costumes at public safety events like National Night Out.

Since the government ordered the National Crime Prevention Council to immediately stop work on the campaign in February, the nonprofit says it has adjusted plans and timetables. It moved up the launch of McGruff's True Crime Prevention Podcast in the hopes of generating income. But DelPonte says it won't be able to create a new McGruff PSA this year even with donated airtime. The council also had abruptly cut short government-funded research on how kids think while using social media.