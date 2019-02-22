Mueller Report Is Likely Just 'End Of The Beginning'

According to the MSM, Mr. Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Goat Rodeo, our great national psychotic break from reality that has roiled our country, our politics and our culture over the past two years, is coming to an end. And I think a lot of us spitballers are rightly worried about whether or not a conclusion and prison sentence awaits the Russian Usurper.

What if Mueller doesn’t have Comrade Stupid checkmated?

So, you see, this teaser from the LATimes email thingie is pretty great:

After nearly two years, there are signs special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election could be wrapping up. But no matter what Mueller concludes, President Trump is facing a slew of federal, state and congressional inquiries into virtually every aspect of his career: the company that bears his name, the campaign that won him the White House, the inauguration that celebrated his improbable victory, and the administration that he currently leads from the Oval Office. Legal problems, and possibly further indictments of Trump’s friends and aides, probably will shadow Trump for the rest of his White House tenure.

Trying to keep track of all the investigations? @LATimesGraphics has you covered pic.twitter.com/dyxV2ONNhp — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) February 22, 2019

It would not surprise me if Mr. Mueller decided to pass the baton to House Democrats who are now pursuing leads that the Republican representatives long ignored, while still investingating BUT HER EMAILS!!1!

Looking at you Devin Nunes.

Also, Mr. Mueller has been handing off some leads (I think) to state-level prosecutors to do as they wish, with full knowledge that Comrade Stupid cannot offer pardons for silence.

Anyway, I highly recommend clicking the LATimes link. It gave me a warm feeling (not angina).

UPDATE 1: Bloomberg

“New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is ready to file an array of tax and other charges against Manafort, according to two people familiar with the matter, something seen as an insurance policy should the president exercise his power to free the former aide. Skirting laws that protect defendants from being charged twice for the same offense has been one of Vance’s challenges.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

UPDATE 2: CNN

“Mueller’s sentencing memorandum is due to a federal judge in DC District Court before midnight Friday. It is the last major requisite court filing in Mueller’s longest running case, a sprawling prosecution of the former Trump campaign manager that led investigators to gather exhaustive information about his hidden Cypriot bank accounts, Ukrainian political efforts in Europe and the U.S. and into Manafort’s time on the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Prosecutors are set to outline all facts they believe the judge should consider at his sentencing, now set for March 13. That will likely include Manafort’s criminal business schemes, his attempt to reach out to key contacts after his arrest and the lies he told to prosecutors and a grand jury after he agreed to cooperate with the Mueller investigation.”