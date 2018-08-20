Just Another Manic Monday For Trump On Twitter
Here we go again: Trump rage-tweeting on a Monday morning!
Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018
....looking for trouble. They are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side - the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018
Where’s the Collusion? They made up a phony crime called Collusion, and when there was no Collusion they say there was Obstruction (of a phony crime that never existed). If you FIGHT BACK or say anything bad about the Rigged Witch Hunt, they scream Obstruction!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018
Many of the best responses have pictures -- a good idea, since we know Trump doesn't like to read:
— Jamie York (@mediagonebad) August 20, 2018
— Jamie York (@mediagonebad) August 20, 2018
— Gold Bug (@AmontilladoPoe) August 20, 2018
— VOTEBLUE4EVER!🌊 (@TheRealMizVic) August 20, 2018
The Toddler in Chief is playing 3D chess, but the only thing he knows how to do is sacrifice pawns. He's running out of pawns, so all he can do is accuse the other player of cheating and try to knock the table over.
— Don't Leave Blank (@WTFisGoingOnDon) August 20, 2018
— JW (@HenryBLowery) August 20, 2018
— Charles H Norman (@dovnorman18) August 20, 2018
— Baddest Mother Ever (@Baddest_Mother) August 20, 2018
Something is evidently weighing heavy on #AgentOrange
The orange is getting squeezed with the truth pic.twitter.com/wojIzMuX7K
— ⚡Katy Wilde⚡ (@LetsGoWilde) August 20, 2018
Just spitballing here, President Mini-Mitts, but maybe an honest person who had committed no wrongdoing would just go about the work of being president, stop tweeting like an enraged toddler and wait for the investigation findings to prove his point. You seem *really* nervous.↓ Story continues below ↓
— Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) August 20, 2018
Comments