Trump: 'I Am An Innocent Man' Who Is Being 'Persecuted By Some Very Bad People'

Donald Trump on Sunday declared that he is "an innocent man."

Writing on Twitter, the president lashed out at what he said were "very bad people."

"I am an innocent man being persecuted by some very bad, conflicted & corrupt people in a Witch Hunt that is illegal & should never have been allowed to start - And only because I won the Election! Despite this, great success!" Trump said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the outburst because the first part of the president's tweet was apparently omitted.

Read the second part of the tweet below.

...said was a total lie, but Fake Media won’t show it. I am an innocent man being persecuted by some very bad, conflicted & corrupt people in a Witch Hunt that is illegal & should never have been allowed to start - And only because I won the Election! Despite this, great success! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2019

Update: Eighteen minutes after Trump tweeted the second part of his message, he followed with what is presumably the first half.