Musk Blames The Media For His Worldwide Unpopularity

Nah, Leon, this is all on you. Musk's fall from grace was a self-inflicted wound, starting when he purchased Xitter and became some sort of Edgelord for the far right because his self-worth is so minimal that he is almost damaged beyond repair. But that wasn't enough for the narcissistic dipshit billionaire, so he bought the presidency for the most incompetent, and damaged President in history, whose corruption would make Richard Nixon blush.

Apartheid Clyde's DOGE killed investigations into his businesses, and he brought in lucrative federal contracts for himself while threatening Americans' safety nets. But none of this is his fault, you guys.

"Well, I mean, unfortunately, what I’ve learned is that legacy media propaganda is very effective at making people believe things that aren’t true,” Musk said when asked on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” if his work for Trump was worth the backlash, The Hill reports.

When asked for an example, Musk pointed to the controversy surrounding the hand gesture he made twice during Donald's Inauguration Day, which was compared to a Nazi salute.

“That I’m a Nazi, for example, and how many legacy media publications, talk shows, whatever, try to claim that I was a Nazi because of some random hand gesture at a rally where all I said was that my heart goes out to you,” Musk said Tuesday.

“I was talking about space travel, and yet the legacy media promoted that as though that was a deliberate Nazi gesture, when in fact, every politician, any public speaker who’s spoken for any length of time, has made the exact same gesture,” he added.

The amount of disdain people feel for that greedy little shit dramatically affected the reputations of two of his companies, Tesla Motors and SpaceX.

The blowback has been fierce. In 2021, SpaceX was ranked #5, and Tesla was ranked #8, but by 2025, SpaceX was ranked #86, and Tesla was ranked #95.

But, according to Elon, who became Trump's Eva Braun, it's the legacy media's fault that he's loathed worldwide.

