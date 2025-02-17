Donald Fires Hundreds Of FAA Employees After 4 Deadly Crashes On His Watch

What could go wrong?
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/Compilation/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardFebruary 17, 2025

The Trump administration has begun firing several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees, just weeks after a January fatal mid-air collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that killed 67 people. Donald somehow blamed DEI and Biden for that. Donald hasn't been on the job for a month, and there have already been 4 deadly air crashes. And it looks like President Musk is behind this.

The Associated Press reports:

Probationary workers were targeted in late night emails Friday notifying them they had been fired, David Spero, president of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union, said in a statement.

The impacted workers include personnel hired for FAA radar, landing and navigational aid maintenance, one air traffic controller told the Associated Press. The air traffic controller was not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association said in a brief statement Monday it was “analyzing the effect of the reported federal employee terminations on aviation safety, the national airspace system and our members.”

Spero said messages began arriving after 7 p.m. on Friday and continued late into the night. More might be notified over the long weekend or barred from entering FAA buildings on Tuesday, he said.

The employees were fired “without cause nor based on performance or conduct,” Spero said, and the emails were “from an ‘exec order’ Microsoft email address” — not a government email address.

The firings hit the FAA when it faces a shortfall in controllers. Federal officials have been raising concerns about an overtaxed and understaffed air traffic control system for years, especially after a series of close calls between planes at U.S. airports. Among the reasons they have cited for staffing shortages are uncompetitive pay, long shifts, intensive training and mandatory retirements.

One FAA employee, Charles Spitzer-Stadtlander, posted on LinkedIn that he was fired over his views on Tesla, and Xitter on his personal Facebook page. He noted that before he was fired, "the official DOGE Facebook page started harassing me on my personal Facebook account."

“Less than a week later, I was fired, despite my position allegedly being exempted due to national security," he said, adding, “When DOGE fired me, they turned off my computer and wiped all of my files without warning.”

I don't doubt that's true.

Folks, Elon's taking over air traffic control

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2025-02-17T04:17:53.377Z

I don't think this is a good time to fly, you guys. Just a hunch!

