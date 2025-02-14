Quelle Surprise!: Elon's DOGE Has More Than Doubled Its Budget Already

Elon Musk's DOGE, allegedly tasked with government cost-cutting, has doubled its budget from $6.75 million to about $14.4 million just weeks after its launch. DOGE has claimed to have saved taxpayers $37.7 billion without offering evidence, but it would be nice to have proof of that. Leon is happy to accept government contracts handouts that raked in billions of dollars. And he just got another handout to the tune of a whopping $400 million.

Fortune reports:

As Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues its quest to eliminate what it considers bureaucratic excess in an effort to curb federal spending, its own financial footprint is expanding.

The advisory group has doubled its spending from Jan. 30 to Feb. 8 from $6.75 million to more than $14.4 million, according to a financial filing updated Saturday. On Jan. 27, it was initially allocated $750,000. The most recent addition of $7.7 million will be used for “for anticipated reimbursements from agencies in support of Software Modernization Initiative,” the document says.

...

In addition to continuing USDS’s mission, DOGE was tasked with examining “regulations, expenditures, and restructuring agencies” according to the executive order, though allowances for those tasks are not apparent in the budget filing.

Less than three weeks into its existence, it’s clear DOGE is clearly investing its resources in more than just updating and streamlining the federal government’s information technology systems. In its first two weeks, DOGE facilitated a buyout option for nearly 2 million federal workers and gained access to the U.S. Treasuries payment systems, which include Social Security numbers. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving DOGE the power to carry out large-scale layoffs, or “reductions in force,” of the federal workforce.