Musk To Get $400 Million Govt. Handout For ‘Armored Teslas’

Musk will rake in hundreds of millions in taxpayer dough while swinging a DOGE axe at government services for the rest of us.
Credit: JD Lasica from Pleasonton, CA, US, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 13, 2025

As Drop Site reported, Musk’s Tesla company is listed as the recipient of the largest expected State Department contract, in the amount of $400 million worth of “Armored Tesla.”

According to The New Republic, Tesla’s contract is worth more than $100 million and has a cap of $500 million. That seems to be quite an increase in State Department costs, one that will benefit Musk’s company by millions of dollars. “By comparison, a contract for armored sedans was capped at $100 million, and contracts for armored BMW and armored electric vehicles were capped at $50 million,” TNR said, presumably referring to a pre-Musk contract.

It's quite a nice return on Musk’s $290+ million investment in the election of Puppet Donald Trump and the Republican lackeys in Congress.

Drop Site notes that the State Department’s procurement forecast was modified on December 13, 2024, about a month after Trump’s election.

By wild coincidence, I’m sure, Reuters reported that same day that the Trump transition team wanted to repeal a crash-reporting requirement that Tesla opposed. “Removing the crash-disclosure provision would particularly benefit Tesla, which has reported most of the crashes – more than 1,500 – to federal safety regulators under the program,” Reuters said. “A Reuters analysis of the NHTSA crash data shows Tesla accounted for 40 out of 45 fatal crashes reported to NHTSA through Oct. 15.”

So while Musk and his DOGE bags work at destroying our federal government in the name of “efficiency,” you can best believe they’ll be lining their pockets with whatever they can smash and grab from everyday Americans.

Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) put Musk's government haul in nice perspective - and he was only talking about Musk's take from last year.

How much Elon Musk makes from the government a day: $8 million.

How much a senior on Social Security gets a day: $65

Guess which budget Musk and Trump want to cut?

Congressman Greg Casar (@repcasar.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T18:07:24.371Z

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
