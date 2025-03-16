Van Orden: Still Not Ready For Prime Time Or Town Halls

Rep. Drunken Van Orden's bad week continues to get worse, the poor darling.

It all started last weekend when Rep. Mark Pocan held a town hall meeting right next to DVO's district. Hundreds of people came to talk to anyone, some driving for two hours to get there.

Then, Rebecca Cooke, who he barely edged out last year, announced that she was running again for the 2026 election. And she kicked her campaign off the right way by promising to hold several town halls all over the district.

Under all this pressure, DVO's staff hastily arranged a virtual town hall on Facebook. They even blocked comments from people signing in. The one thing they forgot to do is give themselves enough time to sober DVO up and coach him on his answers.

Now, Governor Tim Walz, who has been doing his own tour of town halls in Republican districts, has announced that he's coming to Wisconsin to hold one in DVO's district: Walz responded to the GOP directive last week by calling it a "shame" and adding: "If your Republican representative won’t meet with you because their agenda is so unpopular, maybe a Democrat will." "Hell, maybe I will," Walz wrote on X. "If your congressman refuses to meet, I’ll come host an event in their district to help local Democrats beat ‘em."

DVO responded with some long-debunked smears against Walz from last year's presidential race.

DVO then doubled down on the dumb by trying to explain why he won't have live, in-person town hall meetings - George Soros:

"I know that there's been a lot of people calling the office and sending notes saying that they'd like to have in-person town halls," Van Orden said in his opening remarks. "Frankly, what we're doing is a series of these virtual, and this is why: There's been a group of George Soros-funded agitators going around the country” disrupting GOP town halls. "I find that completely disrespectful to the people that are attending the town hall who want to be able to speak directly to their representative, and I'm not going to allow them to do that," Van Orden said. He previously likened the town hall pushback and protests to communist agitators.

I don't know, but personally, I think being a Soros-funded protester is quite a few steps up from being called a Nazi, and infinitely better than being an actual Nazi. But that's just me.