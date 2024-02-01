Drunken Van Orden Slapped With Ethics Complaint

Derrick Van Orden is a disgrace to his office and to the uniform he once wore.
Drunken Van Orden Slapped With Ethics Complaint
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 1, 2024

Representative Derrick Van Orden is having one heckuva kick off to his reelection bid. Just after officially kicking off his reelection campaign, DVO gets slapped with an ethics complaint regarding last year's incident of drunk raging at some teenaged Senate pages.

The complaint was filed by Matthew Lehner, the president of UW-Eau Claire democrats and a candidate for the Eau Claire County Board. The complaint calls DVO out for, well, not behaving like a congressman and more like a very old frat boy:

The complaint was filed by Matthew Lehner, the president of the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire Democrats and a candidate for Eau Claire County Board. It specifically accuses Van Orden of violating House Rule XXIII, which dictates the code of conduct for congresspeople.

“There is no doubt that the allegations about Van Orden’s behavior toward young Senate pages reflect discreditably on the House,” the complaint says. “The public expects Members to conduct themselves with civility and decency — especially when they are acting in their official capacity and inside the halls of Congress.”

I hope that Lehner included that DVO neither denied the incident nor apologized for it.

I also hope that the voters in WI-03 remember that this was in no way an isolated incident and that DVO has a long history of anger management issues and other inappropriate behaviors.

There's a reason why he's known as Wisconsin's Drunk Uncle.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon