Secret Service Visit School Due To 11 Year Old's Anti-Trump Video

Block Club Chicago reported on January 24, Secret Service agents were looking for an 11-year-old who posted an anti-Trump video.

According to the independent Chicago news outlet, public school executives initially reported that ICE agents were turned away at Hamline Elementary School on Friday morning. But later the outlet reported:

"Secret Service agents — not ICE — were denied entry at a Chicago elementary school despite initial CPS reports, a CPS source said. CPS officials initially said agents who identified themselves as ICE arrived at Hamline Elementary School in Back of the Yards Friday, but it was actually Secret Service agents looking for an 11-year-old who posted an anti-Trump video, a CPS source said. The Secret Service agents left the elementary school without incident."

A Chicago teacher made an excellent point by tweeting:

"So the Secret Service went to a CPS Elementary School to question an 11 year old during the school day about a video they reportedly made against Trump. Going to a school-guaranteed the child’s parents wouldn’t be there, created chaos and fear. This is beyond messed up."

Are we winning yet? The mass deportations, Secret Service agents trying to bust an 11-year-old because of a mean video and there's a bill on the floor of Congress to give Trump a third term!