New GOP Bill Would Let Trump Run For A Third Term

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, who has his own set of issues to deal with, came up with a bill to amend the Constitution and empower Donald to seek a third term. It likely won't pass, but the dismantling of norms by Republicans and their Precious Donald means something -- because it's intentional.

The wording of the bill does not include former President Barack Obama being afforded a third term, though:

‘‘No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.’’

You see how they did that?

Ogles said he introduced the amendment to "ensure that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs."

Via The Independent: