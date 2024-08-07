FBI Agents Execute Search Warrant On TN Rep. Andy Ogles

Ogles said in a statement that FBI agents seized his cell phone as part of an investigation into his campaign finances.
By Ed ScarceAugust 7, 2024

One of the most ethically challenged (and morally bankrupt) members of Congress got a visit from the FBI last week, complete with a search warrant of his premises. "It has been widely reported for months that my campaign made mistakes in our initial financial filings," said Ogles, downplaying the situation.

According to our story from earlier this year, in total there are over a million dollars of financial irregularities.

Source: WTVF

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — FBI agents executed a search warrant late last week on Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles as the first-term Republican faces continuing scrutiny over fraudulent campaign financial reports that he filed, NewsChannel 5 has confirmed.

Following NewsChannel 5's revelation, Ogles posted a statement on social media admitting that his cell phone had been seized by the FBI.

"It has been widely reported for months that my campaign made mistakes in our initial financial filings. We have worked diligently with attorneys and reporting experts to correct the errors and ensure compliance going forward," Ogles said in the statement.

"Last Friday, the FBI took possession of my cell phone. It is my understanding that they are investigating the same well-known facts surrounding these filings."

