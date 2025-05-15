Trump Does Monty Python: Sean Duffy Is A Tree Climbing Lumberjack

A weird moment in Doha, Qatar, as Trump praised Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as a world-class tree-climbing lumberjack.

After bribing Trump with a luxury jet, Qatar couldn't give a sh*t how many trees Sean Duffy can climb.

TRUMP: But what people don't know about Sean, because I mentioned lumberjacks, that Sean, you probably didn't know this.

I'm not talking about this Sean. This Sean, no. This is not. This is a different Sean.

Sean Duffy, the head of transportation.

He's a great Sean though, I have to tell you.

But Sean Duffy was the world champion for five years, climbing trees and down, up and down. World champion. So that's what you call a serious lumberjack.

And he's doing a fantastic job, a really respected guy and a terrific guy.

And I mentioned the champion because when somebody's a champion, he's the world champion for a long time, he came down, when you come down those trees, coming down at a rapid, he said that started getting you back.

You will often break your back. You miss a shot and you're coming down a lot faster than the human body was meant to come down. But he's doing a fantastic job at transportation.