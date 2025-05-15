Trump Does Monty Python: Sean Duffy Is A Tree Climbing Lumberjack

A weird moment in Doha, Qatar, as Trump praised Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as a world-class tree-climbing lumberjack.
After bribing Trump with a luxury jet, Qatar couldn't give a sh*t how many trees Sean Duffy can climb.
TRUMP: But what people don't know about Sean, because I mentioned lumberjacks, that Sean, you probably didn't know this.
I'm not talking about this Sean. This Sean, no. This is not. This is a different Sean.
Sean Duffy, the head of transportation.
He's a great Sean though, I have to tell you.
But Sean Duffy was the world champion for five years, climbing trees and down, up and down. World champion. So that's what you call a serious lumberjack.
And he's doing a fantastic job, a really respected guy and a terrific guy.
And I mentioned the champion because when somebody's a champion, he's the world champion for a long time, he came down, when you come down those trees, coming down at a rapid, he said that started getting you back.
You will often break your back. You miss a shot and you're coming down a lot faster than the human body was meant to come down. But he's doing a fantastic job at transportation.
Where's my binkie?
Only in the MAGAverse is Trump a mentally competent president.
Trump: Sean Duffy was the world champion climbing trees up and down. When somebody’s a champion— he was the world champion for a long time… pic.twitter.com/aoIKh9xxgN
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 15, 2025
Trump: You hide behind a tree and the drone comes down and it circles you with fire.. you see these trees being knocked down like like they're being sawed down by a top of the line timber-man like like you know who, Sean Duffy pic.twitter.com/K7js3x6upc
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 15, 2025