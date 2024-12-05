Sean Duffy Is Using His Old Campaign Fund As A Slush Fund

The Orange Felon's pick to lead up the Department of Transportation, Sean Duffy, is also showing some red flags in his nomination.

It turns out the Duffy has been using his campaign funds like a frat boy's slush fund even though he's been out of office for five years:

Duffy, a former GOP congressman, held $2.1 million in his principal campaign committee as of Oct. 16, money that he has drawn on since leaving office in 2019, according to a Bloomberg Government analysis of Federal Election Commission documents. Duffy for Wisconsin, his campaign committee, disclosed paying the Ritz-Carlton more than $5,700 in March for what it described as “travel,” $2,800 in 2021, and $3,300 in 2020, FEC records show. “Using campaign funds to pay for travel or meals or various other charges in connection with a campaign or official duties would not be permitted for someone long after they’ve left office because they are no longer serving or seeking elected office,” said Saurav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform at the Campaign Legal Center. “The nexus that’s required to use campaign funds simply isn’t there.”

Given that Duffy doesn't have the emotional maturity to handle his campaign funds in a responsible manner, and given that he doesn't have the maturity or the intelligence to make ends meet on a $175,000 salary, just how the hell are we supposed to trust him with the huge DOT budget and little to no oversight?