Never Forget

Do not let the beltway and right-wing media, Trump and MAGA rewrite what happened on that horrific day.
By John AmatoJanuary 6, 2025

On January 6, 2021 the first attack against the US Capitol by Americans on American soil took place at the behest of Donald Trump and his treasonous cadre of sycophants.

Since then, they've spent the last four years sugarcoating, denying, shrugging away, blaming the FBI and the entire faux deep state for this heinous act of sedition.

On that day I was flipping the channels to Newsmax, Fox News, and OANN to view how they were covering the day when the insurrection began. Immediately OANN claimed it was most likely ANTIFA agitators making believed they were Trump supporters who caused the ruckus.

It was the first time since watching the Twin Towers collapse that I was almost dumbfounded watching what was happening.

Karoli captured much of the destruction and chaos during the attack.
Seditious Mob Storms The Capitol For Their God Trump

After Trump fired up the foot soldiers, they are trying to storm the Capitol buildings to carry out their sedition in the name of Dear Leader.

UPDATE: Here is a thread reminding that REPUBLICANS universally condemned this - even Rupert Murdoch. Until Tucker Carlson rewrote the truth into something like fantasy in order to rehabilitate Trump.

it is so important to remember that IN THE MOMENT there was no one who thought jan. 6 was some innocent protest gone awry. everyone recognized it for what it was.

jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) 2025-01-06T16:23:07.175Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon