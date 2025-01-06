Never Forget

On January 6, 2021 the first attack against the US Capitol by Americans on American soil took place at the behest of Donald Trump and his treasonous cadre of sycophants.

Since then, they've spent the last four years sugarcoating, denying, shrugging away, blaming the FBI and the entire faux deep state for this heinous act of sedition.

On that day I was flipping the channels to Newsmax, Fox News, and OANN to view how they were covering the day when the insurrection began. Immediately OANN claimed it was most likely ANTIFA agitators making believed they were Trump supporters who caused the ruckus.

It was the first time since watching the Twin Towers collapse that I was almost dumbfounded watching what was happening.

Karoli captured much of the destruction and chaos during the attack.

Seditious Mob Storms The Capitol For Their God Trump

After Trump fired up the foot soldiers, they are trying to storm the Capitol buildings to carry out their sedition in the name of Dear Leader.

Law enforcement appears to have cleared out the north side of the U.S. Capitol after hours-long standoff. Used flash bangs and tear gas to push people back. pic.twitter.com/GlR9VLVm9w — Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) January 6, 2021

Protesters are on the third floor of the Senate, walking door to door, shouting “Where the fuck are they?”



They’re in the gallery pic.twitter.com/3v4XsPWl5o — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

UPDATE: Here is a thread reminding that REPUBLICANS universally condemned this - even Rupert Murdoch. Until Tucker Carlson rewrote the truth into something like fantasy in order to rehabilitate Trump.