Fox News Segment Praises Trump As 'Modern Moses' On Passover Holiday

Fox News host Charlie Kurt and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, a former Fox News host, compared President Donald Trump to a "modern Moses" for the Passover holiday.
By David EdwardsApril 13, 2025

In a Sunday segment on Fox & Friends, Hurt presented Huckabee with a clip of a freed Hama hostage asking Trump to be the "modern Moses" to "free my people" who are still hostages.

"Nobody's better on biblical history than you are," Hurt told Huckabee. "Can Trump be the biblical Moses?"

"In many ways, Charlie, he already has," Huckabee insisted. "After the election, things started moving in relation to the hostages, because I think Hamas recognized that Donald Trump was not Joe Biden, and it was not the schizophrenic administrative approach to things in the Middle East."

"President Trump was very clear, even before being sworn in, an activity started, hostages started being released," he added. "He wants all those hostages out."

