'I'M FIXING IT!': Trump Is Losing His Sh*t Over Affordability Crisis

Donald J. Trump kicked off his morning on Truth Social to whine about a guest on Fox and Friends who dared to criticize the economy under this president. But as Fox News's Jesse Watters said yesterday, "For better or for worse, it's going to be the Trump economy." After all, Trump's been in power for nearly a year.

Trump lashed out at the "booker" who invited financial commentator Peter Schiff on the show. And of course, Trump brought up former President Joe Biden as he does daily.

"Why would Fox and Friends Weekend (of all things?) put on a “Stockbroker” named Peter Schiff, a Trump hating loser who has already proven to be wrong," Trump wrote. "Either the show made a mistake, or it is heading in a different direction."

"He thinks prices are going up when, in fact, they are coming substantially down," he added. "Gasoline hit $1.99 a gallon yesterday, in certain states, and is down BIG since Biden. Other prices are almost all down. Biden caused the AFFORDABILITY CRISIS, I’M FIXING IT, along with everything else! Much of it, like the Border, is already fixed. Check out the “booker” who put this jerk on!"

Then he lashed out at CNN's Kaitlan Collins for asking about the rising cost of his White House ballroom.

"Caitlin Collin’s [sic] of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago," he wrote in a separate post. "I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level. Also, the column SPAN has been substantially increased for purposes of viewing."

"It is actually under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are. It’s just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned," he added. "Interestingly, and seldom reported, there are no taxpayer dollars involved. It is being fully paid for by private donations. FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business. Their ratings are so low that they’re not even counted or relevant anymore. MAGA!!!"

Schiff responded on Xitter:

Pres. Trump called me a loser, a jerk and a Trump hater for telling the Fox audience the truth about the rising cost of living. Biden had a lot of help in causing the “affordability crisis,” including from Trump during his first term, and he’s not fixing it, he’s making it worse. pic.twitter.com/IK7POAN2ye — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) December 6, 2025

It's interesting that Trump judges everything on "ratings" since his are suffocating underwater. We don't need experts to tell us we are living through an affordability crisis. We can see that every day at the grocery store. The national average price for gasoline is approximately $2.98 to $3.18 per gallon. Here in Raleigh, it's around $3.07 per gallon.

As for President Twinkle Toes' ballroom, it's allegedly funded by private donations from individuals and corporations, including tech giants. We're sure they won't get anything out of financing the $300 million tone-deaf project, right? Access to this president comes with a hefty price tag.