Jesse Watters: It's Trump's Economy Now

Did Watters's mom get to him?
By John AmatoDecember 5, 2025

Lamebrain Trump supporter and Fox News frat boy host Jesse Watters told the panel on The Five that it's Trump's economy now.

The Five, including Watters, tried to sugarcoat Trump's flailing economy and claimed things are getting so much better now, though he advised Trump to say that things are becoming great now.

Watters blasted the Democrats for politicizing the issue of affordability, forgetting Fox News politicized the Biden administration twenty-four hours a day, nonstop.

As Greg Gutfeld joked that the media don't know about gas prices because Uber is everywhere, Watters begged Republicans to talk about their solutions to health care, insurance costs, tuition, etc...

WATTERS: Is that going to be enough to change people's attitudes before the midterms?

Maybe not, but if you have some sort of solution for healthcare, I don't know what it is, cut out the middleman of Obamacare. If you have a solution for the insurance rates, which are out of control, or the cost of tuition, which is out of control, you talk about it, and you talk about it over and over and over and over again.

Schumer talking about high prices is insane. He made the prices high.

But you know what?

That's his economy now, that's politics. He owns it now.

For better or for worse, it's going to be the Trump economy.

That's what I would do. I would hit those, and I would hit them hard.

If Republicans had any reasonable solutions to the multitude of problems facing this country, they would be Democrats.

Trump won't be happy with Jessie, because his solution to everything is to blame the Democratic Party and Joe Biden for all his problems and then lie about how great he and the country are doing.

