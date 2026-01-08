Daily Show: Trump Admits It's All About The Oil!

On Monday,The Daily Show's Jon Stewart reverted back to form and forcefully mocked the lies put forth by Trump over his invasion of Venezuela, which was all about the oil.

Since the airing of this program, Trump has made more statements about the kidnapping of Maduro and admitted it was all about their resources, but initially the Trump administration was claiming it was a law enforcement endeavor to bring a dangerous criminal justice.

As you watch the video, Trump all by himself destroys that narrative.

STEWART: On what moral foundation will this conflict be framed? TRUMP: We're gonna have a presence in Venezuela as it pertains to oil, but we're gonna get the oil flowing the way it should be. STEWART: Seems a little on the nose. Oil, precious commodity, certainly, but not the reason a country formed 250 years ago on the ideas of liberty and self-determination would go into a country and snatch a man at night. There must be a slightly more noble pretense. TRUMP: We're gonna be taking out a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground. We need total access. We need access to the oil. STEWART: Sir, again, let me... I see where we're going here. Do you mind just reframing that? I'm not quite clear on the high-minded principle behind this. TRUMP: In other words, we'll be selling oil. STEWART: [flummoxed] Is this your first war? I mean, what the... All right, let's table this for now. Senator Lindsey Graham, you're an old hand at warmongering. You've done this a bunch. You're on the plane. Can you help this dude out with the Casas Belay and keep Trump from bringing it back to oil? GRAHAM: There are gonna be Americans alive today because he shut down a narco-terrorist state called Venezuela. This is a good thing, not a bad thing. TRUMP: And the oil companies are gonna go in and rebuild their system. STEWART: God damn it! What?! We can't even be conspiracy theorists now!

It's fairly obvious that Trump's targeting and blowing up Venezuelan boats was an act he loved because it makes him appear to be a dictator, but also was designed to try to get a rise out of Maduro in hopes he would commit a hostile act, which would then give Trump more leverage to invade Venezuela.

When that didn't happen, and the Epstein files were nipping at his heels, he sent the troops in.