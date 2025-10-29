Venezuelan President Claims CIA False Flag Operation Was Captured

The Miami Herald is reporting that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said they thwarted a "false flag" operation the US conducted with Trinidad and Tobago to elevate tensions with the US so Trump could launch a military attack on the country.

The Nicolás Maduro regime said Sunday Venezuela has captured a group of alleged mercenaries with ties to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and accused Washington and Trinidad and Tobago of coordinating military exercises intended to provoke an armed confrontation in the Caribbean.In a statement released by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, the socialist government said the arrests revealed what it described as a “false-flag operation” planned from waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago, or from Trinidadian or Venezuelan territory, “to generate a full-scale military confrontation” against Venezuela.

President Maduro is acting like Trump and has released no evidence of the foiled plot or on the proposed attack, but Trump swore he was going to take down Maduro several months ago.

Is Trump willing to start a war with Venezuela to offset his plunging poll numbers and take Jeffrey Epstein off the minds of his MAGA cult and the rest of the country? It won't work, especially when the government isn't funded.