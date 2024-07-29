Venezuela Election Result Met With Suspicion Abroad

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had “serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people”.
By Susie MadrakJuly 29, 2024

Nicolás Maduro faces calls to publish transparent breakdown of vote while allies hail his apparent victory. Via the Guardian:

Nicolás Maduro’s apparent re-election as Venezuela’s president has been met with scepticism, suspicion and calls for a transparent and detailed breakdown of the vote in Sunday’s controversial poll.

Although the results, released by the government-controlled electoral authority, were immediately hailed by Maduro’s allies in Latin America, they drew a guarded and often accusatory response from others in the region and farther afield.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said Washington had “serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people”.

[...] “It’s critical that every vote be counted fairly and transparently, that election officials immediately share information with the opposition and independent observers without delay, and that the electoral authorities publish the detailed tabulation of votes,” said Blinken.

