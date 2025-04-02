MAGA Is Doing A Lot Of Pearl Clutching Over Wisconsin

Let us enjoy some schadenfreude washed down with some MAGA tears, shall we?

First, President Elmo went on Fox and did his best Chicken Little imitation if his chosen candidate lost the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court, which he did lose:

Well, the reason tonight's elections are so important is that the judge race will decide whether the Wisconsin districts get redrawn. They're kind of trying to gerrymander Wisconsin to remove two Republican seats. And as you know, the House is currently Republican by a razor-thin margin, which means that losing this judge race has a good chance of causing Republicans to lose control of the House. If you lose control of the House, there will be nonstop impeachment hearings, there will be nonstop hearings, and subpoenas, and they're going to do everything possible to stop the agenda that the American people voted for when they voted for President Trump with a popular vote and the House and the Senate in November. They're going to do everything possible to stop the president's agenda.

Oh puh-lease! Stop threatening us with a good time. But yes, hopefully, they will correct the Republican gerrymandering from 2011 and get a more balanced delegation in congress.

What Elmo doesn't consider is that if they weren't so hell bent on committing evil and hurting people, they wouldn't have to fear justice being done.

The Felonious Kumquat took a different approach. He ignored the fact that he lost to a real mandate in Wisconsin and just focused on one thing - a referendum to make Voter ID part of the state constitution:

However, the joke is on the Kumquat, since Voter ID was already state law, so they gained nothing. Well, it was actually less than nothing since the referendum was only a cynical stunt in order to get more of their base to the polls, which proved to be done in vain.

And finally, there was this bit of sour grapes from a right wing blog which is run by a current state lawmaker, Jim Piwowarczyk, and a disgraced former journalist, Jessica McBride:

However, to his credit, Brad Schimel, the guy who all these misfits were backing, actually was a gracious loser. He made the concession call and gave a surprisingly decent consession speech. That was a pleasant change of pace.