By rights, Captain Maxim Bakharev could have done what many Russians do in positions of prestige and privilege and avoid the fighting in Ukraine, but he went and somehow survived for two years before the odds caught up to him, ending up with horrific injuries that cost him all his limbs. He seems to have been a true believer in Putin's noble cause of a Special Military Operation in Ukraine, otherwise known as genocide.

This week, Maxim Bakharev was elected to the post of Chairman of the Council of Sports Veterans at the Moscow Regional Branch of the Russian Kickboxing Federation.

Source: UAZMI

Russian occupier and world karate champion Maxim Bakharev was elected to the position of Chairman of the Council of Sports Veterans at the Moscow Regional Branch of the Russian Kickboxing Federation. This was reported by Glavkom . Maxim Bakharev is a multiple prize-winner of the world championships in karate and karate-do:

They then list an extensive and impressive string of medals at various national championships, the Olympics, and the World Championsips where he last won gold in 2018.

Bakharev has participated in Russian aggression against Ukraine since 2022. In July 2024, according to information from Russian propagandists, in Zaporizhia, Senior Lieutenant Maksym Bakharev, together with a detachment of invaders, was surrounded by the defenders of Ukraine. As a result, all the invaders, except for Bakharev, were eliminated. He himself was seriously injured. During an attempt to evacuate him, several more occupants who came to help were eliminated. As a result, the occupier Bakharev was saved, but all four of his limbs were amputated.

That's the Ukrainian version. The Russian version of said events that left Bakharev without limbs was a bit different:

Captain Maxim Vladimirovich Bakharev, call sign Boomer is a decorated officer of the Russian Armed Forces and he was a commander of an ATGM platoon. Since February 2022, he has served on the front lines in Ukraine. In the fall of 2023, during fierce fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction, his unit came under heavy fire and was nearly surrounded. Despite suffering multiple wounds to his arms and legs, Bakharev held the line, destroyed 2 tanks and 4 BMPs, and eliminated around 20 enemy fighters — continuing to command even while critically injured. All his comrades were lost in the battle. Bleeding and unable to move his arms, he crawled toward a radio and, using his nose, managed to call for help. That signal saved his life.

I'm not quite sure how one destroys 2 tanks and 4 BMPS, and eliminates around 20 enemy fighters without the use of one's arms and legs but the Russians always find a way.

