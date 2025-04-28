Fox News: Zelensky Is Crazy To Believe He's Going To Get Land Back

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz offered no pushback when Fox News host Maria Bartiromo said it's unlikely Ukraine gets any of its land back from the Russian invasion.

The United States has been negotiating a one-sided peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, making sure the only requirement for Russia is to end the war.

Trump said as much to the press last week.

On Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo she pressed the issue with Mike Waltz.

Do you believe that Zelensky understands he's likely not going to get more land back? Well there's been a number of discussions of territory, of, you know, of what they need to make sure that this war never continues, that it is permanent. We've talked to our European partners who you saw the images of both Starmer from the United Kingdom and Macron from France, that Europe has to step up. I know that you have Ambassador Whitaker, our new NATO ambassador, who's fantastic coming on, on talking about how the Europeans need to take the lead in the future. All of those things are key parts of the discussion with both Zelensky and with Putin. And next is to drive both sides to the table, but they both have to want it. And the President has expressed his frustrations in whether both sides genuinely want to end this war, but he is determined to have the United States of America in him.

The NSA chief didn't offer so much as a mild pushback against her words when it comes to Ukrainian land that was invaded by Russia and instead passing the buck to Europe since Trump has failed miserably.

Fox News will use the idea of land to continue to denounce Zelensky and Ukraine for refusing to surrender in order to end the war.

As an aside, any photo with Trump in it is considered to be "iconic" when it comes to Fox News hosts and the MAGA cult.