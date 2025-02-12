Hegseth Throws In The Towel Against Ukraine

Trump's new and unqualified Secretary of Defense held the Press briefing and, in his remarks, handed Ukraine over to Putin.
Pete Hegseth bound America's hands around their backs with duct tape and left them with virtually no bargaining power in any peace negotiations.
HEGSETH: We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine, but we must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective.
The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement. Instead, any security guarantee must be backed by capable European and non-European troops.
Trump is washing his hands with Ukraine and continues his assault on the NATO alliance. He gave idiotic excuses as to why that was so.
CNN reported on Trump and Hegseth:
So Hegseth is essentially completely washing the United States' hands here of the conflict in Ukraine. So all of this to say, he did reiterate that the U.S. remains committed to NATO, remains committed to the European Union and that partnership, but that the alliance itself has to step up, has to spend more, has to do more, and that they can no longer rely on the United States to play that leading role that it really was playing and was a cornerstone of the previous administration's foreign policy.
That is not going to fly anymore, he said.
I like to use UTL: Unqualified Trump Loyalist