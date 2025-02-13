Donald Trump was a ventriloquist dummy for President Putin during his Wednesday presser, explaining how he wanted to end the war between Ukraine and Russia without including President Zelensky in the process.

When asked if Ukraine was part of the peace process, Trump said that was an interesting question. How can a peace deal be worked when one side is excluded?

During his embarrassing remarks, if you listened, Trump made believe that Ukraine attacked Russia so Ukraine mus make all concessions and not the war criminal named Putin.

Throughout his presser, Trump reiterated only what Vladamir Putin wanted to end the war, not Ukraine. This was an abdication of the US's presidency.

Q: Are you freezing out President Zelensky in this process, Isn't there a danger of that? TRUMP: No, I don't think so as, long as he's there but you know at some point you're gonna have to have elections to you're gonna Have to have an election. In terms of what? We'll see what that means. We have I think when the war ends one thing he was very strong about he wants if it ends.

Putin has egg on his face over this debacle since he thought Ukraine would cave after his sneak attack.

TRUMP: He wants it to end and that's, President Putin said that he wants it to end. He doesn't want to end it and then go back to fighting six months later. We talked about the possibility. I mentioned it of a ceasefire so we can stop the killing and I think we'll probably end up at some point getting a ceasefire in the not-too-distant future. Q: Do you view Ukraine as an equal member of this peace process? TRUMP: It's an interesting question, I think they have to make peace. Their people are being killed and I think they have to make peace.

Trump is not consulting Zelenskly at all. Trump is negotiating for Russia; who is negotiating for Ukraine?

TRUMP: I said that was not a good war to go into and I think they have to make peace. Ukraine did not attack Russia, you fucking puppet. They were invaded criminally by Russia and Putin, and defended themselves after thousands of innocent Ukrainians were murdered in the process. Q: Would you support Zelensky ceding territory or exchanging territory at any agreement at the end of the war? TRUMP: Well, he's gonna have to do what he has to do, but you know his poll numbers aren't particularly great To put it mildly.

Who the fuck cares about Zelensky's poll numbers and Ukraine elections? They were attacked by Russia.

TRUMP: He's got a country where, you know, it's been savaged and attacked, and he's got an army that's been very, very brave actually, despite the fact that you know we've given him, in my opinion, three hundred and fifty billion dollars.

The Ukrainian Army and people have been more than Brave they've been extraordinary. And their country was Savaged by Russia and Putin you jackass.

Trump then went on to bitch and Bone about the amount of money is the US I sent to Ukraine and bashed European nations for not doing more.

It appears Trump will tell President Zelinsky to take what they're offering, or the US will pull all funding from the war effort. This was coordinated long before the 2024 election took place.

This was the most embarrassing abdication by a US president to Russia in the history of this nation.