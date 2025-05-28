Fox Host Wants CBS' Pelley Arrested Over Commencement Speech

Fox flack and former Trump spokesliar Kayleigh McEnany thinks CBS News' Scott Pelley should be arrested for the commencement speech he gave at Wake Forest University this month.

I'm not sure what's more pathetic here. The fact that they're still this pissed off that 60 Minutes interviewed Mark Elias, who is one of the few people out there who has been fighting, and winning, to try to preserve what's left of our democracy these days, or listening to a professional liar like McEnany dare to say a word about whether anyone else in the media is a "journalist" or not.

Here's McEnany on this Tuesday's The Five advocating for someone who was telling the truth about what the Trump administration has been doing to be arrested for "lying."

GUTFELD: CBS anchor Scott Pelley unloading his BS on 47 while giving a college commencement speech. [...] He wasn't arrested after that, you know. He wasn't arrested, Kayleigh. MCENANY: Yeah, well, look, he should have been, because there was an overt lie.

What do you know about journalism being under attack? What does he know about that? I mean, 60 Minutes should be reduced to zero minutes. He is literally the man who brought on Mark Elias to talk about law firms being targeted, the guy who paid for the dossier. He had Andy McCabe on and literally asked the question afterwards, "You opened a counterintelligence investigation, in other words, is the president an agent of Russia?" No, Scott Pelley, he wasn't. And his colleague Leslie Stahl with the cherry on top, "Were they giving you less food?" -- to the hostage, or, "Did Hamas just not have enough to give?" They know nothing about journalism. How dare he lecture these graduates?

They wanted a sunny speech about going off into their careers, and instead they got a load of garbage.



They loved Trump's rambling, insulting speech at West Point. Truth tellers, not so much.

h/t Media Matters