'Get Him Some ADHD Medicine!' Jasmine Crockett Goes Off On Donald's West Point Speech

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) mocked President Donald Trump after he aired his political grievances to cadets during a rambling commencement speech at West Point over the weekend.
By David EdwardsMay 26, 2025

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) mocked President Donald Trump after he aired his political grievances to cadets during a rambling commencement speech at West Point over the weekend.

During his rant, Trump complained that he had been "through more investigations than Alphonse Capone" and noted that "a lot of trophy wives [don't] work out." He also complained about "drag shows" in the U.S. armed forces.

"I am tired of it," Crockett said Sunday in response to the president's diatribe. "I mean, he literally sounds like someone who is broken out of the insane asylum. Like, he just be all over the place."

"Like, get him some ADHD medicine, if nothing else, because I don't know where he's ever going to go," she continued. "And I don't think that those that have gone through West Point expected to have their commander-in-chief address them and start talking about trophy wives or start talking about how he had so many investigations."

"What a great reminder that you are not qualified to be the person that potentially will command us as troops to go into war. Like, that is not instilling confidence whatsoever. And honestly, our troops deserve better. Our graduates deserve better. We as a country deserve better."

Crockett argued that the speech was a sign that Republicans should question Trump's mental capacity.

"We know when it comes down to his criminality, he is not qualified to serve," she observed. "But this is just absolutely deplorable."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon