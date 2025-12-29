C&L 2025 End Of Year Fundraiser

Crooks and Liars continues to stand against misinformation and media complicity at a critical moment for independent journalism.

Mainstream media has been hijacked by right-wing billionaires, who have taken over The Washington Post, the LA Times, influenced the New York Times, and are gutting CBS News and destroying their integrity.

The social media giants have done everything they can to shut down Crooksandliars by strangling our revenue sources.

My own predicament after the Palisades wildfires has not helped us either.

