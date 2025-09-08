C&L 2025 Fall Fundraiser: Please Subscribe Or Donate

The billionaire overlords continue to squeeze out independent media and we need your help.
By John AmatoSeptember 8, 2025

America needs independent journalism now more than ever—and we need YOU.

As Trump's administration dismantles democratic norms and floods the media landscape with disinformation, Crooks and Liars stands as your frontline defense against lies and media complicity.

The stakes have never been higher. We're facing the most corrupt administration in US history—led by an unhinged narcissist surrounded by unqualified sycophants and dangerous conspiracy theorists.

Here's the brutal truth: The establishment has abandoned independent media. They think writing checks to politicians is enough, while actual journalism—the kind that exposes corruption and holds power accountable—starves for support.

Meanwhile, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and other platforms actively suppress progressive voices while amplifying right-wing propaganda and hate.

We were locked out of Facebook for 18 months for the "crime" of reporting facts they didn't like.

This isn't an accident. For decades, I've warned that the right-wing strategy was to destroy legitimate news and replace it with propaganda. They're winning—and democracy is paying the price.

But we're not backing down. Our dedicated team continues delivering the hard-hitting, high-quality journalism you depend on. We're the watchdogs the mainstream media refuses to be.

We're at a crossroads. Without immediate support, independent voices like ours may not survive what's coming.

Your $25+ donation through PayPal or Kindest supports our work and is an investment in saving American democracy.

Every dollar you contribute directly funds fearless reporting and commentary that corporate media won't touch. You're not just supporting journalism—you're joining the resistance against authoritarianism.

The time for action is NOW. Democracy is under attack. Will you stand with us?

And you can subscribe here:

PS. We'll have a PO Box for donations soon -- our old one burned in the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

