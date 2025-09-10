C&L's Fall 2025 Fundraiser

This is a critical time for all of us.
C&L's Fall 2025 Fundraiser
Credit: Sceengrab
By John Amato
September 10, 2025

Every year Google, Facebook, Xitter, and a host of other social media companies and advertisers continually change their algorithms that support right-wing causes and their MAGA counterparts.

Bluesky has been great, but doesn't generate revenue.

This leaves progressive sites out in the cold, while the Ben Shapiros of the world rake in the gold.

This year's been been particularly bad overall, but we continue to fight and claw, and write every day.

My own predicament after the wildfires has not helped us either. We really need your help.

Please consider donating $25 or more through PayPal or Kindest if you can. Every dollar contributes to maintaining independent, progressive journalism that holds power accountable.

Your $25+ donation ( or more) today isn't just supporting journalism—it's funding the truth in an age of lies. Thank you for standing up for the truth with your subscription or donation.

A year long ad free subscription would be awesome, especially since we are forced to host ads. Or you can stay analog and send in a check!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

