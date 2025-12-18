BYE BYE! Bingo Bongo Bongino Is Leaving The FBI

January is starting with its first high level departure from the Trump administration: Dan Bongino
By Red PainterDecember 18, 2025

Dan Bongino, FBI Deputy Director and former conspiracy theorist pushing MAGA podcaster, is officially leaving the FBI in January. Here is his announcement:

I don’t know, maybe it wasn’t the best idea to appoint a right-wing conspiracy theorist nut job podcaster as deputy director of the FBI.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-12-17T22:37:04.154Z

Rumors had been swirling for quite a while. MSNOW's Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilanian reported oon Wednesday that Bongino had "quietly told confidants he plans to formally leave his job early in the new year and will not be returning to headquarters to work this month, according to eight people briefed on his account."

In fact, they went so far as to report that he had already cleared his office out!

Trump seemed to confirm it as well during a press scrum on the tarmac on Wednesday afternoon:

Trump on Bongino: "Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-17T21:02:10.049Z

Bongino, a diehard MAGA Trump supporter and former Secret Service agent built his career as a pro-Trump podcaster and pusher of conspiracy theories. He was an odd choice for FBI deputy directors as he has NO FBI experience. Neither does Ka$h Patel, but we all know that Trump values loyalty over skills, intelligence and competence.

Clearly he listened to Amato, who told him to "Quit, already."

Enjoy your podcast, Dan!

