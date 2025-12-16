Dan Bongino, Quit Already

Whining Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino is supposedly mulling over leaving the FBI, a job he was unqualified for to begin with.

It's no coincidence that as soon as the Epstein files became a thing, Bongino hid under a rock and disappeared from public view. His podcast was rife with conspiracy theories, including the Epstein files. Bongino is making believe the deep state is after him, but we all know that's a lie.

In July, Bingo Bongo Dan fought with AG Pam Bondi over Epstein, supposedly.

The Fox News report is funny because it says, "The sources deny recent reports that Bongino's office at the FBI is empty, but they say his departure is a possibility in the near future."



How hard would it be to verify if Bongino's office is empty?

With Kash Patel in charge, the FBI is running like a rudderless ship heading for an iceberg.

We have two men more interested in their social media accounts and making public statements than actually protecting the people they swore to protect.

Dan, do us all a favor. Don't let the door hit you on the ass on your way out.