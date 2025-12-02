FBI Report: Bongino A Clown, Patel Is 'Over His Head' And Rudderless

NY Post and Trump propagandist, Miranda Devine, got a hold of an FBI report, written by active-duty and retired FBI agents.

It's not a pretty picture, but it's about what you would expect as Trump turned the FBI over to an election-denying podcaster who is as unqualified as Pete Hegseth.

A troubling new report card on the first six months of Patel’s leadership concludes he is “in over his head” and his deputy, Dan Bongino, is “something of a clown,” according to the alliance, which in two previous reports warned about crippling DEI and politicization of the FBI during the Biden administration. The Patel-led FBI is described in the 115-page report as a “rudderless ship” and “all f–ked up.”

Yikes. Being "likable" doesn't help if you are destroying the department you're supposed to run by creating "a culture of mistrust and uncertainty among the ranks.”

MS Now reported that Trump was getting ready to dump Patel after his many embarrassing and unprofessional moments, but since it was leaked, I imagine he'll keep him on a while longer.

Bingo Bongo is whining that their supposed changes have upset the deep state or something. This, coming from the guy who wanted to quit months ago.

This is a perfect example of Patel's unfitness for the job.