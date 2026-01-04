MAGA Podcaster Makes Gubernatorial Run In Bid To Free Tina Peters

Let's be clear, Joe Oltmann is not going to win next June's primary to become the Republican nominee for Governor in Colorado. But that's not the main reason he's running, which is self-promotion, first and foremost. He will garner some attention, though. And that spells bad news for Republicans in Colorado.

Source: Westword

Right-wing podcaster Joe Oltmann waited until the day after Christmas, “late at night so there wouldn’t be a lot of people on here,” to go live on Facebook and announce he’s running for Colorado governor as a Republican, joining a crowded 2026 field ahead of the June 30 GOP primary. The center of his campaign: a pledge to free former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, whose conviction for state felony election interference charges and imprisonment is feeding a volatile face-off between the Trump administration and the State of Colorado. “Tina Peters sits in jail,” Oltmann said during the livestream. “So my first commitment would be to pardon Tina Peters.” He dismissed her conviction as “absolutely nonsense” and described her sentencing as a warning to anyone who challenges Colorado’s election system.

And who does Oltmann blame? The Jews, of course, whom he called "a synagogue of Satan". That would include Governor Polis, AG Weiser, DA Rubinstein, and Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Oltmann attacked the press repeatedly, predicting “fake news” would come for him at “[Zero] Dark Thirty in the morning.” He singled out 9News anchor Kyle Clark by name while describing what he called a “synagogue of Satan,” adding, “Kyle Clark… is a part of that.” In the same breath, he depicted Colorado’s justice system as so corrupted that “the process is the punishment.” Oltmann has repeatedly been entangled in court over his election fraud claims; he was the star witness in former Dominion executive Eric Coomer’s defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, which Lindell lost. Oltmann’s original claims about Coomer, including that he participated in an “antifa call” confirming the 2020 presidential election was fixed, helped fuel national election conspiracy theories and are now the subject of multiple lawsuits. The gubernatorial announcement also revives concerns about Oltmann’s rhetoric. In recent weeks, he has described sitting Colorado officials as “traitors” and said they deserve execution or imprisonment.