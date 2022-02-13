Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Tina Peters Arrest

An officer suggests she "stand up like an adult." Peters: "Shut up! What an a**h*** thing to say to me!"
By Ed ScarceFebruary 13, 2022

Earlier this week, we brought you the story of Colorado's resident election conspiracist and county clerk being arrested for not handing over an iPad as requested by police with a search warrant. Well, the full video is even dumber than you'd imagine, and one wonders why such a person is any position of authority when she has no understanding of the law or how to behave in a civil society, at one point trying to kick police officers.

Source: KJCT

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Newly released body camera footage from the Grand Junction Police Department shows a new perspective of the moments before and after Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was temporarily arrested earlier this week.

The video shows police officers responding to the Main Street Bagels, where the District Attorney’s Investigators were inside, attempting to serve a search warrant for Peters’ iPad. The officers were called when investigators said Peters was obstructing. According to the DA’s office said, the iPad may contain an illegally recorded court hearing.

The video shows things quickly escalating, and officers took Peters into custody and put her in handcuffs. Throughout the video, Peters can be heard saying, “Stop it!” And at one point, one of the officers yells to Peters, “Do not kick.”

Eventually, officers took Peters outside and warned her if she didn’t cooperate, she would be charged with obstruction.

Here's her smiling mugshot.

An officer suggests she "stand up like an adult." Peters: "Shut up! What an a**h*** thing to say to me!"

Apparently, it's all part of a sinister plot to silence her.

Discussion

