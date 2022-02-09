Colorado Election Conspirator And County Clerk Arrested, Kicks Cop

Tina Adams, Trumper, election conspirator and GOPer clerk and recorder in Mesa County, Colorado, is currently being investigated by a grand jury for election tampering. She was arrested on unrelated charges yesterday of illegally recording a criminal hearing Monday. During her arrest, she appears to have kicked an officer. Via CPR.org:

According to the affidavit for the search warrant, Peters may have used her iPad to film part of the hearing, in spite of posted signs saying recordings are prohibited, and then lied to the judge about her actions. If Peters is found to have done those things, she could be charged with attempting to influence a public servant.

The court hearing was in the case of Mesa county’s deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley. Knisley was placed on paid leave last year after allegations of workplace misconduct. Knisley is charged with burglary and misdemeanor cyber crimes for allegedly returning to the clerk’s office in spite of an order requiring her to stay away, and trying to access the election office’s secure computer systems using Peters’ login information.

“As the hearing developed, Paralegal Haley Gonzalez and (Deputy District Attorney) D.D.A. Jonathan Mosher noticed a female known to them to be Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters using an Apple iPad to apparently record the proceeding,” wrote Investigator Michael Struwe in the affidavit.