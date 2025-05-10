Cardboard Tanks: Victory Day In Siberia

As one Twitter user so eloquently put it, "Victory Day in Yakutia… WTF?" Another suggested that they simply didn't have the real thing for their parade. "It looks like real military equipment ran out, so they brought a wooden tank and a tractor-armored vehicle to the parade in Yakutia, which resembled a coffin on wheels..."

Recordings of a parade celebrating Victory Day in Yakutsk, Russia, have circulated online. Those gathered at the athletics stadium saw unusual military vehicles and aeroplanes, some made of cardboard. The images from this Asian part of Russia amused internet users.

9 May holds special significance in Russia, as Victory Day—the moment of defeating the German fascists and ending the Second World War—has been celebrated in the country for years. Vladimir Putin's growing aspirations have further increased the importance of these celebrations.

The leader places great importance on the parade he organises annually in Moscow, but smaller ceremonies take place in many other Russian cities. An example is Yakutsk in the Asian part of Russia.

A parade was held in Siberia to commemorate Victory Day. Military personnel and officials gathered on the pitch of the athletics stadium, and the local community could be seen in the stands. However, the focus was primarily on the parade's vehicles.

In the recording shared on platform X, various constructions can be seen, some built from cardboard resembling models. "The military vehicles are more amusing than fear-inducing"—this is how internet users are commenting on the images from Yakutsk.