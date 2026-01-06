Danish PM: If Trump Invades Greenland, It Means The End Of NATO

Denmark's prime minister says if Donald Trump invades Greenland, it will spell the end of NATO. Via Politico.com:

Trump, who last week ratcheted up threats to take over the self-ruling Danish territory in the Arctic, should be taken “seriously when he says that he wants Greenland,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in an interview with broadcaster TV2. “But I will also make it clear that if the U.S. chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops, including NATO and thus the security that has been established since the end of the Second World War,” Frederiksen added.

Trump has long pushed for the mineral-rich island, which is largely autonomous but part of Denmark and therefore belongs to the NATO military alliance, to join the U.S., calling it a strategic necessity and refusing to rule out using force or economic coercion.

“We need Greenland from a national security situation,” he told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday. “We will deal with Greenland in about two months. Let’s talk about Greenland in 20 days,” he added, without giving more information about what would happen then.