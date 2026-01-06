Danish PM: If Trump Invades Greenland, It Means The End Of NATO

Trump, who last week ratcheted up threats to take over the self-ruling Danish territory in the Arctic, should be taken “seriously when he says that he wants Greenland,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 6, 2026

Denmark's prime minister says if Donald Trump invades Greenland, it will spell the end of NATO. Via Politico.com:

Trump, who last week ratcheted up threats to take over the self-ruling Danish territory in the Arctic, should be taken “seriously when he says that he wants Greenland,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in an interview with broadcaster TV2. “But I will also make it clear that if the U.S. chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops, including NATO and thus the security that has been established since the end of the Second World War,” Frederiksen added.

Trump has long pushed for the mineral-rich island, which is largely autonomous but part of Denmark and therefore belongs to the NATO military alliance, to join the U.S., calling it a strategic necessity and refusing to rule out using force or economic coercion.

“We need Greenland from a national security situation,” he told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday. “We will deal with Greenland in about two months. Let’s talk about Greenland in 20 days,” he added, without giving more information about what would happen then.

Denmark’s annual intelligence outlook has for the first time named the United States a potential security risk, a shift that comes after a year of Greenland disputes and uncertainty about Washington’s role in Europe’s defense.
theintellectualistofficial.substack.com/p/historic-b...

The Intellectualist (@theintellectualist.bsky.social) 2026-01-06T01:00:49.602Z

Denmark PM urges Trump to stop ‘threatening’ Greenland https://aje.io/f88uqe

Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) 2026-01-05T00:00:04.526Z

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul responds to Trump:

“Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. And since Denmark is a member of NATO, Greenland will, in principle, also be subject to NATO defence”

Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) 2026-01-05T19:11:36.578Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon