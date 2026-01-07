George Conway Moves To NYC, Registers As Dem, Files To Run For Congress

I bring this up more as a point of curiosity than out of any kind of approval. But it certainly indicates that potential candidates see the election of whichever candidate gets the nomination as inevitable. Plus, calling for Trump's impeachment has got to be popular! Via the New York Times:

George T. Conway III spent most of his adult life as a Republican, and until just a few weeks ago, he was living full time in the Washington, D.C., suburbs.

But as Mr. Conway, a former conservative lawyer turned leading critic of President Trump, sees it, extreme times call for extreme measures.

So he moved to Manhattan, registered as a Democrat for the first time, and on Tuesday, he jumped without apology into the primary race for a coveted open House seat in one of New York City’s bluest districts.

“We have a criminal president who is basically running the government like a mob operation,” Mr. Conway said in an interview before declaring his candidacy. “We need people to come in who are willing to call that out, and people with special skills.”

Without question, Mr. Conway has an inside line on the president. He is a former card-carrying member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group, who was married to Kellyanne Conway, a senior Trump aide, before breaking hard from the MAGA movement in 2018. (The Conways divorced in 2023.)

But his candidacy to replace Representative Jerrold Nadler may be a difficult sell, particularly given his past party affiliation and residency. Stretching the width of Manhattan from 14th Street to near the top of Central Park, New York’s 12th District is among the most affluent, reliably liberal and politically engaged in the country. Democrats outnumber Republicans seven to one.