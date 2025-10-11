Dem Congressman's Nuclear Messaging, Ds: Run With It!

From our Substack interview, which was FIRE:

[Rep.] Greg [Landsman] did what we’ve been waiting for from Dem electeds. His message was:

1) easily understandable for a 3rd grader, because it’s straightforward, and sadly true.

2) goes like this: SNAP, Obamacare subsidies etc., are taken from us and given to weirdo billionaires like Musk, Thiel and Bezos, by Trump and MAGA.

TLDR; Trump & his billionaire pals are picking our pockets, taking what we need for food, insulin and rent and handing it over to Bezos’ to pay for his $40 million second wedding. You don’t choose which message to run on, the economy or democracy--it’s the same message! They’ve stolen our freedoms AND our economic security. When we pressed Greg on why more Dems aren‘t saying this out loud, he didn’t flinch.

We have to, and to keep saying it. Otherwise we lose the narrative and the country.

