The Anti-Fascist Badass MAGA Doesn’t Want You To Know About

David Shuster & I brought on Fred Wellman, former Lincoln Project ED, Iraq War vet, now congressional candidate in MO's 2nd. A seat in Republican hands for over a decade. And the thing about Fred--full disclosure, he's a good pal--Fred isn’t just running for Congress.

He's running without fear, caution or polls forming his positions, or scripts setting his speeches. He leads with his values, experiences that forged him & his belief system. By not bowing to tripe pushed by Dem Leaders & calling out billionaire bilkers behind Trump. Making clear the fight’s to create a democracy & economy that work for all Americans.

Fred gets it. He’s seen the “ownership class” hoard it all while all of us—working, middle, even upper-middle class—are one illness or layoff from ruin. He’s running vs Ann Wagner, a banker’s banker who likes to bank, who’s 3x'd her net worth while in Congress..

Watch OUR interview w Fred & read the rest of the Substack--Fred is exactly the kind of fighter we need! And don't forget to subscribe to Blue Amp Media! (BAM!)