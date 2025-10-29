EXPOSED: The Dark Secret GOP Leaders Don't Want You To Know

Our jumping off point was the dirty little secret...they know Trump is guilty of it all, and worse, with respect to Epstein, but they also know of many more among them....
By Cliff SchecterOctober 29, 2025

On a recent Amped On on Substack, we talked with writer Dana Dubois. There was much to cover, and our jumping off point was the dirty little secret.They know Trump is guilty of it all, and worse, with respect to Epstein, but they also know of many more among them. And they know it's all gonna come out, and they are actively preparing to drop him if/when it becomes necessary (for once, MTG's actually ahead of the crowd!).

This led to David sharing a story from his own life—how his wife called out a creep who was ogling their twelve-year-old at a water park—and Dana discussed the constant, exhausting background noise of being female in America. Especially as it pertains to her 16-yr old being constantly ogled by gross men.

Dana threaded that personal story into the larger collapse of decency we’re living through—the way a culture led by a man adjudicated a rapist somehow trains people to look away from cruelty.

There's so much more to this fascinating episode, its revelations about Epstein, Republicans and the connection to our lives. Watch the video, read the piece, and, per usual, don't forget to subscribe to Blue Amp Media!

